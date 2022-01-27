Anita Baker Says She’s Resuming Her Live Appearances – Las Vegas Residency Starts in May

*Anita Baker is making a comeback when it comes to the stage. The Grammy-winning singer, who celebrated her 64th birthday yesterday (01-26-22) is returning to the live stage.

She tweets, “Las Vegas May 2022, They’ve Invited Us BAAACK!!🥳 ABXO ❤.”

She shared the news on Twitter that her #LasVegas residency will start in May. The last time she had a residency was in 2019, performing at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, where she played noticeable hits like “Sweet Love” and “Giving You the Best That I Got.”

She teased new music on her Twitter and a deal with Rhino Records after a feud with Elektra, her old record label. The dispute was over control of her master recordings, and she asked fans not to stream her music. The disagreement ended in September last year.

