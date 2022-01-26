The Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due to COVID Pandemic

*The Fugees have canceled their reunion tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The hip-hop group was set to reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking album “The Score.” Band members Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel apologized to fans in a statement Friday for backing out of the concerts.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment, but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” they said in a statement, Page Six reports.

The initial press release, per Live Nation, said: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of legendary hip-hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score, one of the greatest albums of all time. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location. The rest of the tour will commence November 2nd at United Center in Chicago and will make stops across the globe in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and more, before finishing the tour in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

The Fugees went their separate ways in 1997 and each member pursued solo projects. They reunited last fall for the first time in 15 years to help kick off the Global Citizen Live concert.

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment,” they said in the statement.

“If opportunity, public safety and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all your love and support throughout the years,” they added.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” Hill said previously said. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wycleff added: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

“The Score” is one of the best-selling and most significant music albums of all time. Upon its release, it peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 charts and earned the group two Grammy Awards.

The Fugees disbanded one year after releasing “The Score.”