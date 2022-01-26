The Carr Center Presents ‘To Stevie With Love’ Tribute Concert featuring Terri Lyne Carrington and More

*Detroit’s The Carr Center at DSA will present the dynamic live concert titled To Stevie With Love on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Detroit School of Arts, Ford Theatre, 123 Selden Street, at 7:30 p.m. This jazz-inflected tribute to the music of Motown legend and 25-time Grammy Award winner Stevie Wonder is part of the Carr Center’s Black History Month programming and continues its dynamic schedule of events celebrating its 30th year. Patrons can purchase tickets to the live event or the live stream at the Center’s website, thecarrcenter.org. The live stream will take place on the CarrCenterLive! YouTube channel.

This tribute to the genius of Stevie Wonder imagines the music of the Maestro through the lens of the New York jazz scene, with musical direction by three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, drummer, composer, and educator Terri Lyne Carrington, who serves as the Center’s artistic director. The performance will also feature musical arrangements by pianist Kevin Harris. Special guests include Grammy-winning harmonica wizard Grégoire Maret, critically acclaimed vocalist Michael Mayo, silky soul vocalist and keyboard master, Frank McComb, the funky wizardry of guitarist Keyanna Hutchinson and Detroit’s own Dwight Adams, the trumpeter from Wonder’s touring band. The event is sponsored by Love, Tito’s, the philanthropic arm of the Texas-based vodka maker.

In addition, as part of its ongoing commitment to arts education, the Carr Center is also offering a free educational workshop to public school students leading up to the show. Pianist and educator, Kevin Harris, who created original arrangements and will perform on To Stevie With Love, will lead a master class on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at DSA, at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited; those interested can also register to participate through the Detroit School of Arts.

“We’re thrilled to be able to present this live event since it was rescheduled from March of 2020,” notes Oliver Ragsdale Jr., the President and CEO of the Carr Center. “This concert is part of our return to live events in Detroit.”

“Stevie is a wonder,” Ragsdale continues. “This is no more appropriate or exciting way to celebrate Black History Month than with such a historically significant artist.”

The Carr Center Artistic Director Terri Lyne Carrington concludes: “I’m thrilled to put together a tribute to one of America’s most celebrated artists, Stevie Wonder. He is an undeniable genius whose music is truly universal, while still personal and socially relevant. His artistry is woven through the fabric of our lives, leaving his fingerprint indelibly on our culture. He defies category and is a complete musician who has been influenced by all great Black American Music, so it makes total sense to offer his music through the lens of jazz, in honor of Black History Month, in honor of the Carr Center’s 30th anniversary, and in honor of Stevie’s contribution to our musical heritage.”