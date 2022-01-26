Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Complains of Being ‘Attacked’ Over This Viral Video (Watch)

*Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews said she’s being “attacked” on social media after her now viral champagne-spraying celebration following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-33 overtime playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills Sunday received a robust roasting.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” Matthews tweeted Monday night. She also retweeted several local Kansas City reporters who defended her actions before once again tweeting, “Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know,” on Tuesday.

Matthews and her brother-in-law to be, Jackson Mahomes, have long been the target of Twitter users who view the social media activity of both as obnoxious. This reaction to their antics was on full display Sunday after Jackson shared an Instagram story of Brittany popping a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below their luxury suite. Mind you, temperatures in the stadium were well below freezing.

Peep the responses below:

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

You let her win. Hope you’re happy. pic.twitter.com/RNduoF6NiL — Caylee (@2kaRask) January 24, 2022

The Bills were 13 seconds from eliminating Jackson Mahomes & Brittany Matthews, thats what hurts the most. https://t.co/o4mNZVIY8o — Chris (@wr2020ny) January 24, 2022

What an embarrassment for the @Chiefs to have these 2 represent them on social media acting like they are in their teens still. They are getting more attention then the damn football team! @brittanylynne8 and @jacksonmahomes need to have their social media shut down 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UCEvn1QRLe — Chad Isaac (@chad_isaac) January 24, 2022