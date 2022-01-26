Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Complains of Being ‘Attacked’ Over This Viral Video (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Brittany Matthews
Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews feels attacked by Twitter (Getty Images)

*Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews said she’s being “attacked” on social media after her now viral champagne-spraying celebration following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-33 overtime playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills Sunday received a robust roasting.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” Matthews tweeted Monday night. She also retweeted several local Kansas City reporters who defended her actions before once again tweeting, “Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know,” on Tuesday.

Matthews and her brother-in-law to be, Jackson Mahomes, have long been the target of Twitter users who view the social media activity of both as obnoxious. This reaction to their antics was on full display Sunday after Jackson shared an Instagram story of Brittany popping a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below their luxury suite. Mind you, temperatures in the stadium were well below freezing.

Peep the responses below:

Previous articleCardi B Reacts After Scoring Another Legal Victory Over Blogger Tasha K
Next articleKanye West Stopped ‘Graphic’ Second Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian, Ray J From Leaking
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO