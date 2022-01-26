Netflix Acquires Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Thriller for $65 Million

*Netflix has won the bidding war for director Lee Daniels’ next movie starring singer Andra Day.

As reported by Variety, the film does not have a title or official logline yet, but it will be based on a true horror story. Day will play an Indiana mother who believes her child has become demonically possessed. She will star alongside Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin and “King Richard” breakout Aunjanue Ellis.

Per Variety, “McLaughlin is expected to play Day’s character’s son, and Morgan is portraying Day’s love interest. Spencer has been cast as a clergy member who attempts to help the family work through the paranormal activity and eventual exorcism,” the outlet writes.

Lee’s Netflix deal is said to be in the $65 million range. Daniels will direct and is writing the screenplay with David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. The movie is expected to begin production sometime in 2022.

In related news, we previously reported that “Insecure” alum Y’lan Noel will star in a series version of the 1973 film “The Spook Who Sat by the Door” for Lee Daniels at FX.

Sam Greenlee’s 1969 spy novel will be adapted for the small screen by Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Gerard McMurray. “The Spook Who Sat by the Door” tells the fictional story of Dan Freeman (Noel), who has just been hired as the only Black operative in the CIA. He is a patriot, a Vietnam vet, and secretly, a Black Revolutionary.

The project reunites Noel and McMurray after Noel headlined the 2018 Universal feature “The First Purge,” the prequel to the “Purge” franchise, which McMurray directed.