Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Netflix Acquires Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Thriller for $65 Million

By Ny MaGee
Lee Daniels
Lee Daniels (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME)

*Netflix has won the bidding war for director Lee Daniels’ next movie starring singer Andra Day

As reported by Variety, the film does not have a title or official logline yet, but it will be based on a true horror story. Day will play an Indiana mother who believes her child has become demonically possessed. She will star alongside Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin and “King Richard” breakout Aunjanue Ellis

Per Variety, “McLaughlin is expected to play Day’s character’s son, and Morgan is portraying Day’s love interest. Spencer has been cast as a clergy member who attempts to help the family work through the paranormal activity and eventual exorcism,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: ‘Eggs Over Easy’: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Andra Day in OWN Doc About Infertility in Black Community (Trailer)

Netflix TV Remote
Netflix

Lee’s Netflix deal is said to be in the $65 million range. Daniels will direct and is writing the screenplay with David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. The movie is expected to begin production sometime in 2022.

In related news, we previously reported that “Insecure” alum Y’lan Noel will star in a series version of the 1973 film “The Spook Who Sat by the Door” for Lee Daniels at FX.

Sam Greenlee’s 1969 spy novel will be adapted for the small screen by Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Gerard McMurray. “The Spook Who Sat by the Door” tells the fictional story of Dan Freeman (Noel), who has just been hired as the only Black operative in the CIA. He is a patriot, a Vietnam vet, and secretly, a Black Revolutionary.

The project reunites Noel and McMurray after Noel headlined the 2018 Universal feature “The First Purge,” the prequel to the “Purge” franchise, which McMurray directed.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

