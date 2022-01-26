Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Kelly Price Drops Tea About R. Kelly, Singer’s Girlfriend Responds [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Kelly Price opened up about her close bond with disgraced singer R. Kelly, claiming she did not witness anything inappropriate, between the singer and underage girls. 

Speaking to Vlad TV (see clip above), Price did note that she saw parents bring their daughters backstage to meet R. Kelly. 

“In this business, and nobody really wants to talk about it, in this business, that’s not odd, that’s actually the culture. It’s the culture… I’ve seen mothers bring their daughters backstage. And that’s the thing nobody wants to talk about,” Price said.

After the interview went viral, Price revealed that R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage responded by threatening her, Hot New Hip Hop reports. It appears as though Savage wants Price to keep R. Kelly’s name out of her mouth. 

“I said what I said and I meant what I said. I said what I had to say about R. Kelly, he’s in jail right now,” said Price in response to Savage. “I also said that’s where I believe he belongs because where there’s smoke there’s fire. But please, Ms. Savage,  you threatened me and you told me I should tread lightly. You don’t know me like that.”

“I have nothing to do with what your family went through. I wasn’t around when y’all were around. I will never stand in the corner of rapists. I would never stand in the corner of somebody who is violent towards women or children, but it sounds like a hit dog is hollerin’ right now. I never said anything about your family. The statement that I made was about the industry as a culture and I stand on it. Young girls and women, period, have not been safe in this business because they’ve been preyed upon and people have known that girls who want a career, a lot of times, will do whatever is necessary to have one.”

“Unfortunately, sometimes, their parents want them to have one so bad that they will facilitate that process. Now, if that wasn’t your mom, then why are you worried about it? I never said I saw your mama backstage with you.” 

Watch Price’s video interview above.

In September, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes in New York and faces life in prison. In Chicago, he is charged with creating porn with underage girls, intimidating witnesses, and bribery. That trial has yet to get underway. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

