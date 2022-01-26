Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jennie Nguyen Ousted from ‘RHOSLC’ After ‘Offensive’ BLM Posts Resurface

By Ny MaGee
0

Jennie Nguyen
Jennie Nguyen — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

*Bravo has kicked “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen to the curb after her racist posts about Black Loves Matter resurfaced.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the network said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to make sure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Nguyen’s old Facebook posts were originally shared in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests, and the posts included phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.” The posts were also critical of the police-killing of George Floyd.

OTHER NEWS: ‘Grand Crew’ Stars Discuss Filming Experience & Improv Skills on Set | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennie Nguyen (@jennienguyenluv)

On Jan. 19, Nguyen admitted she wrote the posts and issued an apology on Instagram.

“I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” the reality star wrote. “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Meanwhile, Bravo is catching heat for not taking action sooner.

Nonprofit civil rights advocacy group @ColorofChange replied to Bravo’s tweet: “COC contacted @BravoTV & asked them to re-examine vetting processes and apologize. #BravoTV must be held accountable for platforming individuals like Jennie Nguyen, who spewed anti-Black rhetoric.”

Nguyen joined “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” during its current second season. 

Previous articleKelly Price Drops Tea About R. Kelly, Singer’s Girlfriend Responds [VIDEO]
Next articleNetflix Acquires Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Thriller for $65 Million
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO