Jennie Nguyen Ousted from ‘RHOSLC’ After ‘Offensive’ BLM Posts Resurface

*Bravo has kicked “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen to the curb after her racist posts about Black Loves Matter resurfaced.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the network said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to make sure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Nguyen’s old Facebook posts were originally shared in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests, and the posts included phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.” The posts were also critical of the police-killing of George Floyd.

On Jan. 19, Nguyen admitted she wrote the posts and issued an apology on Instagram.

“I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” the reality star wrote. “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Meanwhile, Bravo is catching heat for not taking action sooner.

Nonprofit civil rights advocacy group @ColorofChange replied to Bravo’s tweet: “COC contacted @BravoTV & asked them to re-examine vetting processes and apologize. #BravoTV must be held accountable for platforming individuals like Jennie Nguyen, who spewed anti-Black rhetoric.”

Nguyen joined “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” during its current second season.