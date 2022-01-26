Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HomeFamilyBabies
Babies

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Gender of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins – It’s A Girl! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*On THE REAL airing Wednesday, January 26, co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins – who initially announced that her newborn would be “gender fluid” – has now revealed that baby Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl!

Jeannie reveals the gender for the first time to fellow co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and guest co-host Tommy Davidson and also talks about how she feels being the mom of a girl.

Adrienne Houghton:
You didn’t just drop in to, you know, shoot the breeze with us, oh no. You are delivering some super exciting news! Real fam, what do you say that we have a gender reveal for baby Monaco right here, right now, on The Real. Jeannie, without further ado, take it away babe.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:
OK, so I am very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl!

Adrienne Houghton:
Didn’t I say it? I know it sounds so dumb, but I really wanted you to have a girl! I don’t know why?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jeannie Mai Talks ‘Postpartum’ Battle, Child is ‘Gender Fluid’

The Real - Jeannie Gender Reveal Reaction - screenshot
The Real – Jeannie Gender Reveal Reaction – screenshot

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:
I understand, and we talked about it. We talked about bonding with a girl, the choices of fashion for a girl, all the things that we love being a woman, so I get it. Adrienne, I totally thought of you, when I was like, ‘what?’ We were shocked, because everybody thought it was a boy.  I want to say to all moms out there the superstitions like, how high your belly is, and you know, what your skin is like, all those things aren’t true. Throw ‘em out the window, I’m telling you, none of them are true.

Loni Love:
Jeannie, I changed two days ago. I said, no, something is telling me, Monaco is a girl. Monaco Mai Jenkins is a fly ass name!

Adrienne Houghton:
Jeannie, we literally said, if it’s a girl, do you know how bad ass she’s going to be as a grown woman walking into a room and saying, “Hi, Monaco Mai, nice to meet you.” How dope of a name. We just love that, and I think people thought that because the name ends in an “O” that it was a boy. We were like, ‘I don’t feel like Jeannie is that straightforward, like it’s an O name.’

Loni Love:
We know Jeannie. Our Jeannie is never straightforward.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:
You guys know that I named the baby, well we named the baby, before the baby was even born.  The baby’s name is a meaning, there was no like, other reasons for that. So yeah, it was such a surprise.

Loni Love:
Oh my goodness!

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:
It feels relieving to tell you guys because I’ve been waiting to tell you guys too.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins - screenshot
Jeannie Mai Jenkins (Gender reveal) – screenshot

Adrienne Houghton:
How do you feel about being the mom of a girl?

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:
That’s the part that I’m still just so overwhelmed with, you know.  I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can’t wait to have that bond with Monaco. I also thought about all the things that I didn’t learn as a little girl, that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now. There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen. It’s emotional and I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl.

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL
THE REAL is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its eighth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. The show prides itself on strong powerful women using their platform to discuss timely and topical issues. Their frankness and honesty combined with their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships. Unlike other talk shows, these collective fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made The Real a daily destination for multicultural women. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.  Tenia L. Watson is executive producer and David Goldman is co-executive producer.
source: The Real Publicity – Neil Schubert

Previous article‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: Do NOT Get in the Middle! [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO