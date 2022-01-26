Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Cardi B Reacts After Scoring Another Legal Victory Over Blogger Tasha K

By Ny MaGee
Tasha K - Cardi B
Tasha K & Cardi B (insert)

*Cardi B is speaking out after scoring yet another legal victory over blogger Tasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K. 

We previously reported that Cardi was awarded (an additional) $3.8 million in damages stemming from her defamation lawsuit victory against Tasha K.

In federal court Monday, Kebe, and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable on 3 separate claims including defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge awarded the rapper $1 million in damages for pain & suffering due to reputational damages.

In a Tuesday hearing, a judge ordered Tasha K to cough up additional coins. Cardi was awarded $25,000 in medical fees which reportedly is a reduction of $250,000 judgment reported Monday. Cardi was also awarded $1 million in punitive damages from Tasha K and $500,000 in punitive damages from Kebe Studios, $1.3 million in attorney fees, totaling her award to $3.8 million, journalist Dennis Byron reported.

READ MORE: Bloop! Cardi B. Has Won Her Libel Suit Against Blogger Tasha K – Judge Awards Her $1M+

Cardi B - Tasha K (Getty composite)
Cardi B – Tasha K (Getty composite)

PEOPLE reports that Kebe’s attorney Sadeer Sabbak said the defense “disagree[s] with the verdict” and “will be filing an appeal.”

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Cardi B reacted to the verdict, saying: “After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial.”

She added, “I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”

During the trial, the hip-hop star testified that Kebe’s remarks that the rapper is a drug-addicted hoe with STD’s caused her to be “extremely suicidal.”

Cardi said in her statement that fans have “learned about the darkest time in my life,” sharing it was “fueled by the vile, disgusting, and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online.”

“I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable,” Cardi added. “I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice.”

Cardi noted that “the intentional harm that was done to me, is done to countless others every day.”

“The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to,” she added. “We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies. The unchecked behavior and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed. The constant harassment and lies that are reported as factual from journalists and bloggers have to end.”

She continued, “So while I am very grateful that this trial has come to its conclusion and the jury has rendered a powerful and substantial message, literally–I really hope that my experience forces all of us, but especially the platforms who allow this behavior to be a part of their communities, to re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripples us.”

Cardi B ended with a message for those contemplating suicide.

“If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for help at 1-800-273-TALK,” she wrote. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

