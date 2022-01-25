Tuesday, January 25, 2022
VIDEO: What This Fox News Reporter Said After Being Called a ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’ by the President of the United States

Peter Doocy
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy being called a ‘stupid son of a bitch’ by President Biden (Jan. 24, 2022)

*President Joe Biden used a curse word to describe Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who was among reporters shouting questions to him as a press event was wrapping up Monday at the White House.

It’s common among the White House press corp to use any press event with the president to ask questions about more pertinent topics of the day. In this case, journalists attending Biden’s White House Competition Council meeting about the economy began barking about the Russia-Ukraine situation during the Q&A portion.

Biden was not pleased, and said as much to the gaggle before singling out the most irritating of them, Doocy. As he and the other journalists were being herded out of the room by White House staff, Doocy asked Biden if he thought that current inflation would be a “political liability” ahead of November’s midterm election. Biden turned slightly toward the person next to him and said sarcastically, “No, that’s a great asset — more inflation,” then mumbled, “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Apparently, he thought the mics were off. Or maybe not.

Take a look below:

Doocy, son of “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, later said on Fox News’ “Hannity” that Biden called him on the phone to discuss the matter.
“He called my cellphone and he said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'” Doocy said on the program.

“He cleared the air and I appreciated it. We had a nice call,” Doocy added.

Watch below:

