The Pulse of Entertainment: Producer Alice Goldstone Says Hotel Transylvania 4 is Pure Comedy | VIDEO

*“It’s fun to get back to pure comedy,” said animation producer Alice Dewey Goldstone (Hercules, The Lion King) about her latest project Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. The fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is a Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation distributed by Amazon Studios exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’ve never done a sequel before,” she pointed out about her animation career as preparation for this project. “I had to figure out how to be true to the franchise.”

The new Hotel Transylvania sequel finds Selena Gomez back voicing the role of Mavis and she is executive producer of the animation, along with Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca. Alice Dewey is the sole producer on the project with Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon directing. This storyline has Dracula facing retirement. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is a computer-animation adventure-comedy.

“This is more like cartoons,” she pointed out to me when discussing the many types of animation. “It’s all about family – the monsters are your uncles, aunts and cousins. The message is to be glad for your loved ones.”

Mavis Dracula (Selena Gomez), Dracula Van Helsing’s daughter, who through the sequels has wanted more than what the Hotel business offered, was saved by Johnny the stranger – voiced by Andy Samberg – who showed her a world outside the Hotel. Through the sequels Mavis and Johnny married and had a baby named Dennis, voiced by Asher Blinkoff. In this installation, Dracula wants to retire but the idea of Johnny in charge has him rethinking his plans.

Brian Hull voices Count Dracula Van Helsing for the first time in the franchise; Kathryn Hahn voices Erika Van Helsing, Mavis’ mother; Molly Shannon voices Wanda the werewolf and Steve Buscemi is Wayne the werewolf; Jim Galligan is Professor Abraham Van Helsing a former monster hunter; David Spade is the invisible man; Keegan-Michael Key is Murray, an ancient mummy; Brad Abrell voices Frankenstein for the first time; Genndy Tartakovsky, who also wrote the storyline, voices the green blob monster, and Fran Drescher voices Frankenstein’s wife Eunice.

“I started out working for Disney so I have a real affection for hand drawn movies,” she said about the Columbia/Sony Pictures Animation.

Alice pointed out another career milestone when she added, “Never in 25 years have I worked with a female director. Jennifer (Kluska) is so talented.”

Upon release on Amazon Prime Video Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was the #1 streamed movie in America.

“I just hope families can watch it together and have fun,” Goldstone said as we concluded the interview. www.HotelTMovie.com

