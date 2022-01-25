Tuesday, January 25, 2022
R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Has Terroristic Threat Case Thrown Out

By Ny MaGee
James Mason

*R. Kelly‘s former manager, Henry James Mason, will have his terroristic threats case dismissed after he agreed to stay away from R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage and her family. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

A spokesperson for the Henry County D.A.’s office, tells TMZ … the case against Mr. Mason was dismissed last month in exchange for him agreeing to a permanent protective order that prohibits him from having any contact with Kelly’s girlfriend, her father, and their family. In addition, the spokesperson tells us the victim also signed a permanent protective order not to contact Mason.

We reported in 2019 that Mason was accused of threatening the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly

The incident, which allegedly took place in May 2018, was reported by Timothy Savage to Henry County police. Savage claimed at the time that his daughter was being held against her will by Kelly and Mason threatened him for speaking out about it.

In an incident report obtained by CNN, Timothy Savage stated that Mason said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

Joycelyn Savage’s family claimed she was manipulated by him into cutting off contact with the outside world. Joycelyn denied this and allegedly continues to be blindly loyal to the disgraced singer. 

She responded in a video released in 2017, in which she denied being brainwashed by the Grammy-award winning artist.

“I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said in the video.

After an arrest warrant was issued for felony terroristic threats, Mason turned himself in and was released on a $10k bond. In exchange for having his case dismissed, Mason agreed to have no contact with Joycelyn and her family. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

