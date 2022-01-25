Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Rapper Paul Wall Reveals His Father Was a ‘Serial Child Molester’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Paul Wall attends (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

*Rapper Paul Wall got candid about his personal life on the latest episode of the FAQ Podcast, during which he explained his motivation for wanting to be the best husband and father he can be. 

“Growing up in a broken home, that was something that I always wanted,” he said. “My father wasn’t there, so that was something I always strived to be there for my kids. I couldn’t wait to have that opportunity to be there for my kids.” 

Wall’s father and mother divorced when he was young, and his dad would go on to marry a young girl that he allegedly kidnapped. 

“He left us when I was about 5 or 6-years-old and I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ‘bout to get kidnapped,” Paul Wall recalled. 

“But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, ‘Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?’ That’s when I found out horrible things,” he said. “Man, I can’t believe this stuff, my biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester,” he continued. 

“He ended up kidnapping a girl— he started a ‘relationship’ with her when she was 12 or 13 years old,” he continued. “Then, when she became 14 or 15, he ‘married’ her and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen him.”

And there you have it!

Catch his full remarks via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

