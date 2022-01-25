Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Luther Vandross Hated Women Throwing Panties At Him During Live Shows

By Ny MaGee
Luther Vandross (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

*The late-great Luther Vandross was not impressed when female fans hurled their panties at him during live shows. 

In his biographical book, “Luther, The Life and Longing Of Luther Vandross,” written by Craig Seymour, the music icon explained why he frowned upon the disgraceful act. 

“I don’t want to be remembered in the context of the bedroom. I don’t want to be in that bag. I want to be in the bag that includes the best singers of our time, not in the bag with those who are bumping and grinding and talking about people’s thighs and booties and stuff. That’s unfair to what I’ve tried so hard to work for. The music is about romance, yes. But it’s not about booties,” said Vandross about panty-throwers. 

Per I Love Old School Music, this is what he said about the time a woman tossed her panties on stage while he was performing: “I am not flattered by that,” he said into a microphone. “Come and pick up your drawers.”

Later he said this about the incident: “I thought it was nasty,” he said.

“I mean, unidentified drawers? I want to be remembered as one of the premier singers of our time, period, and I feel that throwing your drawers at me compromises and trivializes my effort to do that,” he added. “I appreciate attention from fans, but not to the degree that your drawers come on stage with me. If that makes me a prude, then I’m King Prude.”

And there you have it! 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

