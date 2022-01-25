Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Haitian American from Florida Joins Congress, Republican Opponent Won’t Concede

By Ny MaGee
*U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has made history as the first Haitian-American woman to represent the predominantly Democratic 20th District in Florida. She won the special election by a landslide and was sworn in on Tuesday, but her Republican opponent refuses to concede the race.

Cherfilus-McCormick won the election on Jan. 11, however, Jason Mariner refuses to accept defeat and has filed a lawsuit alleging ballot issues, Yahoo reports

“People are supposed to have a fair shake at choosing governance,” Mariner told reporters in a video posted on his campaign Facebook page. “That didn’t get that in this race because the media was so slanted and biased.”

After losing the election, Mariner turned to a trio of Black voters to appear in a video to vocalize their support for him.

“I’ve just begun to fight. Rock-N-Roll, America,” Mariner wrote in the caption of the clip.

Cherfilus-McCormick fills the seat left vacant by the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died of pancreatic cancer in April. Hastings had held the seat since 2013. 

Here’s more from The Hill:

The newest representative won over voters by promising to push for $1,000 monthly stimulus payments for adults with annual incomes of less than $75,000 a year. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, who ran against Cherfilus-McCormick, has sued to overturn the results of the primary, claiming that she failed to turn over financial disclosure documents and bribed voters with her promise of delivering the stimulus payments. 

“I thank my colleagues who fought for me even before I was born to ensure that immigrants can actually have a place in our country and live the American dream,” the Florida Democrat said, according to The Associated Press

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

