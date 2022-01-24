Rosario Dawson Set As Host of the 2022 International Peace Honors

*PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award-winning non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, announced today that renowned actor and activist Rosario Dawson will host the 2022 International Peace Honors. Dawson will lead the memorable lineup of special guests and musical performances coming together in celebration of an exceptional group of global leaders who make unique contributions towards building more just and peaceful communities around the world. The virtual ceremony airs Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST. To register to watch visit: internationalpeacehonors.org.

“It is a privilege to host what is sure to be an inspirational, edifying and exciting ceremony that focuses on honoring the work of some of the leading agents of positive change and peacebuilding on a worldwide scale,” affirms Dawson.

Rosario Dawson is a trailblazer whose career spans two decades and multiple industries. She currently stars in the limited series Dopesick, now streaming on Hulu. Among her previous works, The Mandalorian, Sin City, and Rent are merely a few of the highlights. She’s a formidable businesswoman and an esteemed social activist who co-founded Voto Latino, a non-profit organization that has revolutionized voting access for LatinX and for which she also serves as chairwoman. She’s the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award given by Barack Obama in 2011, for her valuable contributions to the community.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye Wants Percentage of Paparazzi Money Made From His Image [VIDEO]

“The International Peace Honors is a celebration of compassion, peacetech, and innovation– something our host Rosario Dawson embodies as a change-maker in her own right. An actress, entrepreneur, and activist, Ms. Dawson understands the personal sacrifice and effort it takes each of our honorees to effect transformational change in underserved communities. It is an honor to have her be part of this celebration,” states Sheldon Himelfarb, President, and CEO of PeaceTech Lab.

In 2013, Rosario co-founded Studio One Eighty-Nine with Abrima Erwiah. S189 is an artisan-produced fashion lifestyle brand and social enterprise. Studio 189 is made in Africa and focuses on empowerment, creating jobs and supporting education and skills training and partners with organizations such as the United Nations ITC Ethical Fashion Initiative and the NYU Stern School of Business. In 2020, Studio 189 won the prestigious CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability.

The International Peace Honors (IPH) celebrates the work of the most outstanding global leaders and change agents of our time who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet. The 2022 honorees include actor, director and social activist Forest Whitaker; chairman of MasterCard, Ajay Banga; renowned Singer-Songwriter and Social Advocate, Juanes; former IBM Vice President of Innovation and Technology Nicholas Donofrio, creator of ‘Humans of New York,’ Brandon Stanton; Indigenous Activist and Environmentalist Tokata Iron Eyes; and the president & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Dr. Lisa Su.

“We’re thrilled to have such a talented and multifaceted leader as Rosario Dawson be the host of this year’s IPH. Rosario is a unique talent. I’m certain that her warmth and passion for positive change will transcend beyond the screen to galvanize our audience into activism in their own communities,” adds MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, Executive Producer of the International Peace Honors (IPH).

source: PowerPlayer Magazine