Rihanna Opening Savage X Fenty Storefronts in 5 Cities

*Rihanna has kicked off the new year on a high note, announcing the opening of Savage X Fenty storefronts in five cities: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Houston, and Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old, nine-time Grammy Award winner was obviously super excited when opening up on this. Her lingerie is growing fast, with Las Vegas posed to host her first brick-and-mortar storefront this month.

“2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” she tweeted. “Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience girl…”

“On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets,” Savage X Fenty shared the joy in a statement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

The launch in Las Vegas will be followed by others in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Houston, and Los Angeles early this year.

Last February, Rihanna’s label was valued at $1 billion, only days after she announced she and French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton had decided to hold on to the plans for a Fenty ready-to-wear label while they focused on the Savage line’s growth in the meantime.

Rihanna became the wealthiest female musician on earth in August, according to Forbes, which reported her net worth now is about $1.7 billion. Her wealth grew steadfastly after her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, a label she started in 2017. Days after the label’s launch, she welcomed her first Fenty fragrance Fenty Eau de Parfum, which sold out only days later.

At a September premiere of her all-star, popular Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, Rihanna had only God to thank for her rapid success.

“It wouldn’t seem possible. But I also know there’s nothing that is impossible to God,” she confessed.