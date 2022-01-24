Monday, January 24, 2022
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

Rihanna Opening Savage X Fenty Storefronts in 5 Cities

By Fisher Jack
0

Rihanna - Savage Fenty - Getty
Rihanna – Savage Fenty – Getty

*Rihanna has kicked off the new year on a high note, announcing the opening of Savage X Fenty storefronts in five cities: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Houston, and Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old, nine-time Grammy Award winner was obviously super excited when opening up on this. Her lingerie is growing fast, with Las Vegas posed to host her first brick-and-mortar storefront this month.

“2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” she tweeted. “Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience girl…”

“On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets,” Savage X Fenty shared the joy in a statement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

The launch in Las Vegas will be followed by others in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Houston, and Los Angeles early this year.

Last February, Rihanna’s label was valued at $1 billion, only days after she announced she and French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton had decided to hold on to the plans for a Fenty ready-to-wear label while they focused on the Savage line’s growth in the meantime.

Rihanna became the wealthiest female musician on earth in August, according to Forbes, which reported her net worth now is about $1.7 billion. Her wealth grew steadfastly after her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, a label she started in 2017. Days after the label’s launch, she welcomed her first Fenty fragrance Fenty Eau de Parfum, which sold out only days later.

At a September premiere of her all-star, popular Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, Rihanna had only God to thank for her rapid success.

“It wouldn’t seem possible. But I also know there’s nothing that is impossible to God,” she confessed.

Previous articleLeVar Burton Talks ‘Enduring Popularity of ‘Roots’ Worldwide’
Next articleFamily Can Be Worse Than Strangers: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO