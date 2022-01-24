Monday, January 24, 2022
Mike Hill Says Marriage to ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey ‘Might Not Make It To Year Two’

By Ny MaGee
*Sportscaster and TV personality Mike Hill has dropped some bombshell tea about his marriage to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey.

Hill revealed in an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that while celebrating their one-year anniversary, a misunderstanding lead to an argument that left him reconsidering the longevity of their marriage. 

“Sunday was our anniversary, and then I took Monday off and had to go back to work on Tuesday. We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood, and we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” he said.

“But I’ll say because we are also very transparent…yeah we argue, and I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two.’ Because it was just something that happened, I don’t go too far into our business – it was nothing malicious. It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times, it’s just communication.”

Cynthia Bailey's Husband Slams Woman's Claims He Sent Her Nude Pics

 

Hill recently shot down rumors of infidelity when a woman claimed she had sent nude images to him. When TMZ caught up with Hill and Bailey, he denounced the woman’s allegations and Hill threatened to take legal actions against the woman. 

“We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of,” he said to the news outlet. Hill also admitted he does not have any relationship with his accuser but hoped she would seek psychological help.

According to reports, a Twitter user with the handle @Alist_xo claims Hill hit up her DMs with flirtatious messages and nude pics. Hill denies this. 

“Okay well let’s say this for starters. He has sent me nudes I have videos and no it’s not massive but it’s pretty. The nudes I’ll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya,” the woman wrote.

“Please don’t believe bs,” Mike reportedly said in a statement when contacted via DM after the woman shared the story. “Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME.” He hinted that he’s considering to take legal action as adding, “Don’t know this person or why they’re doing this but my lawyer has been contacted.”

When pressed that Cynthia didn’t deserve to be treated poorly like that, Mike added, “I wouldn’t do her like that. That’s dumb. Far from it. Just someone who hates progress or I pissed off making up stuff. Well, not from MY account and that pic is NOT mine. I know that I look like. Thank you.”

Hill said he and Bailey are “good” and that his wife “doesn’t believe” the woman’s tale.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

