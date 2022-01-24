Mark Cuban to Launch Online Pharmacy with Generic Drugs at Affordable Prices

*#DallasMavericks owner #MarkCuban is putting his money to work to help those who need lifesaving drugs by launching a low-cost online pharmacy.

Cuban has launched the “Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company” (MCCPDC) a few short weeks after the company’s pharmacy benefit manager operation was created.

Cuban has vowed that the goal of the online pharmacy is to be “radically transparent” regarding price negotiations with drug companies.

“We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients,” Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug, said. “The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can’t be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most.”

