Kanye Wants Percentage of Paparazzi Money Made From His Image [VIDEO]

*Kanye West wants a cut of the earnings that the paparazzi make from his image.

Ye explained as much over the weekend during a run-in with photographers in Miami, Complex reports.

“Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that,” he said as he was leaving the airport. “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided. You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”

Kanye went on to explain that he owns his image, so he’s entitled to money made from his image.

JUST IN: Kanye West says he should get a percentage of what the Paparazzi makes for using his image‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/Bid2qhkcqp — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 23, 2022

“We all gotta make money together … It can’t be a one-sided thing,” he said. “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.”

Meanwhile, West is also demanding to have a final say over “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” the upcoming Netflix documentary about his rise to fame. He posted a message on his Instagram stating, “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

He continued, “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

In response, Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, who directed the film with Chike Ozah, told Variety that West would not have final cut over the project.

“I said, ‘Dude, you have to trust me.’ And he did, 100%,” Simmons said. “Mind you, when his team and the business-people have gotten involved, they’re of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story. It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision.”

“Jeen-Yuhs” will premiere as a three-week event on Netflix starting Feb. 16.