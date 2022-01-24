‘Bond’ Producers Confirm Idris Elba Still Being Considered to Play Next 007

*In a recent interview on the Deadline Podcast, Bond executive producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed Idris Elba is still being considered as the franchise’s next star.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor,” Broccoli said. “And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to — well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

Rumors of Alba playing Bond first started in 2014 when an email leaked from former Sony Pictures senior executive Amy Pascal noted that “Idris should be the next Bond.”

“You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin,” Elba previously said in response to the criticism about a Black man playing 007. “And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

Elba admitted that he would love to play the iconic James Bond role if it was offered to him, but he’s not about to chase it.

“James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey,” he said. “Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.’ Because, by the way, we’re talking about a spy. If you really want to break it down, the more less-obvious it is, the better.”

Idris spoke about the Bond rumors during a 2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Honestly, it’s a rumor that’s really starting to eat itself,” he said. “If there was ever any chance of me getting Bond, it’s gone … Daniel Craig actually set the rumor off. About four years ago he said Idris Elba would be a great Bond and then it started to creep. I blame Daniel.”

Daniel Craig made his Bond debut in 2006’s “Casino Royale,” and went on to portray the character in the following four installments, the latest of which was 2021’s No Time to Die. The film marked Craig’s farewell to the franchise.

Pierce Brosnan played Bond in the late ’80s/’90s.

Broccoli says Bond “will be back.”

