Sunday, January 23, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Entertainment

Vroom! Ice Cube Set to Perform in Los Angeles At NASCAR Race | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Ice Cube NASCAR
Ice Cube NASCAR – promo – screenshot / Twitter

*Ice Cube is scheduled to grace a sports event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6. The hip-hop star will perform at the NASCAR race that will be shown live on FOX. NASCAR has confirmed the story, happily announcing that the rapper is set to perform during the race break of the Busch Light Clash. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is the NASCAR Cup Series’ season-opening exhibition. This February event will be NASCAR’s first Clash held away from Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation, said Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer.

“He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavors,” he added. “We’re honored to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Pissed Off Ice Cube Responds to Faizon Love Saying He was Only Paid $2500 for ‘Friday’ Role

The “Straight Out of Compton” rapper also confirmed the announcement in a written statement, taking the opportunity to confess he has always been a NASCAR fan.

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person. And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA,” he said.

It won’t be all race and performance for a season-opening exhibition inside the Coliseum is also in the program. But Ice Cube won’t be the only sensation at the event; Pitbull, who is a popular rapper and businessman, will also present a concert courtesy of Coca-Cola before the main event kicks off. The concert will take 45 minutes. Other celebrities who are to perform will be announced in due course.

Previous articleNBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Legacy Deal with Arrowhead Water
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO