Vroom! Ice Cube Set to Perform in Los Angeles At NASCAR Race | WATCH

*Ice Cube is scheduled to grace a sports event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6. The hip-hop star will perform at the NASCAR race that will be shown live on FOX. NASCAR has confirmed the story, happily announcing that the rapper is set to perform during the race break of the Busch Light Clash. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is the NASCAR Cup Series’ season-opening exhibition. This February event will be NASCAR’s first Clash held away from Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation, said Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer.

“He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavors,” he added. “We’re honored to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

It’s going to be a good day. Can’t wait for the @icecube performance at the race break during the #BuschLightClash. 🎟: https://t.co/7bpRDf9Gsk pic.twitter.com/QOL2Iyo8qd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 16, 2022

The “Straight Out of Compton” rapper also confirmed the announcement in a written statement, taking the opportunity to confess he has always been a NASCAR fan.

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person. And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA,” he said.

It won’t be all race and performance for a season-opening exhibition inside the Coliseum is also in the program. But Ice Cube won’t be the only sensation at the event; Pitbull, who is a popular rapper and businessman, will also present a concert courtesy of Coca-Cola before the main event kicks off. The concert will take 45 minutes. Other celebrities who are to perform will be announced in due course.