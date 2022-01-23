This Woman (Eva Harris) is Accused of Kicking Her Kids Out in Snowstorm!

*An #Ohio mother faces child endangerment charges after kicking her children out in the middle of a snowstorm. ⁠

The fight started over a drink. #EvaHarris, 38, was arrested Monday for child endangerment and later released from custody. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and must appear in court on March 1. ⁠

Police responded to Harris’s home to a heated dispute with her teen daughter. Harris told her 17-year-old daughter to leave after her daughter poured a drink on her. By the time the police arrived, the teenager was outside with a trash bag of belongings and wearing a thin jacket.⁠

The east coast received heavy snow this week, and Ohio received over 10 inches this past Monday with low temperatures. ⁠

WSB-TV reports the teenager was crying and said, “I have nowhere to go.” She was walking through 18 inches of snow. Once they brought the teenager to the station, she told them that Harris had kicked out her 16-year-old son. ⁠

Officers returned to the residence and found the boy locked out on the front porch with a trash bag of belongings, and he was wearing a jacket and sweatshirt.

