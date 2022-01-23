Sunday, January 23, 2022
‘Auto Trends’ Airs 4th Annual Virtual Auto Show Radio Preview: 2022 And Beyond (Two Shows)

By Jeff Fortson
*Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, a syndicated multicultural automotive program, kicks off its fourth annual virtual new car radio preview with two of the Motor City’s, which is also known as Detroit, trusted automotive gurus. Stephanie Brinley, a principal auto analyst, and Richard Truett, a seasoned automotive news reporter, will guide the two shows while sharing their industry insights. Unlike the typical new car auto show, this virtual radio program will allow listeners to tune in via a number of media outlets over the next two weeks in a covid-free environment. 

Show 1 of 2 will air … Saturday, January 22 thru Thursday, January 27

Show 2 of 2 will air … Saturday, January 29 thru Thursday, February 3

To access the air dates and times to listen free via one of our FM radio outlets or SiriusXM, click here

auto trends

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazer of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]

Jeff Fortson

