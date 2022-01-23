A Racist Client Demands Refund after Discovering the Business’ Owner is Black | VIDEO

*A client who bought from a fashion shop later sent an email to the business owner demanding for refund after discovering the business owner is Black. The infuriated client spewed racist stereotypes and demeaning remarks while demanding the money back.

“Can you please cancel my order? Unfortunately, I wasn’t aware that you’re a person of color and I just don’t like to support small businesses that do not [align] with my version of support,” read the email.

The Black business owner who is from Portland says she opened the Royalty’s One Stop Store (which deals with fashionable self-defense accessories) with the hope of helping others be “pretty and safe.” But as the Black entrepreneur has found out, even such a harmless line of business has to contend with racial profiling.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Girls Trip 2’ is Happening – Producer Will Packer Confirmed it on GMA

Some days ago, she took to her TikTok (@royaltysonestopshop) to share an email she had received from the client who demanded an order be canceled after finding out she is Black. While sharing, she also asked BIPOC entrepreneurs and like-minded users to react accordingly.

She also read the email aloud then posed relating questions and concerns.

“Before you start and go on a race tyrant please be aware it [is] called my preference[…]Because we are all aware of how you people like to act when things do not go your way,” the client had ranted.

To that, the business owner asked, “What do you mean by ‘you people’? How do we like to act? How do you expect someone to act when it’s 2022, and you’re still giving this type of energy?”

In the email, the racist client even cried that the business owner should disclose that she is a Black woman. To that, the business owner answered that she is openly Black in all her social media sites and anywhere else. The client also promised to blast her on social media the next day if she failed to send a refund.

In conclusion, the client made fun of Martin Luther Jr. Day by asking, “Also happy holiday; isn’t it your people holiday today?”

The businesswoman responded thus: “I’m just disturbed by the fact that you thought this was OK. You could have just asked for a refund. I don’t ask questions on why people want refunds… This is not OK. We need to do better in 2022,”

Within two days, the video had gone viral, getting over 113,000 views. She received overwhelming support from viewers, most of who were disgusted by the client’s discriminatory language.