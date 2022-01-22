Let’s Do it Again! Biden Says He Wants Harris As Running Mate in 2024

*#JoeBiden has committed to having #KamalaHarris as his running mate for the #2024 presidential election.⁠

⁠

We just got to 2022, and Joe is already developing his master plans for his presidential reelection run in 2024. During his first news conference of the year, the 79-year-old commander-in-chief revealed that Harris is here to stay as his Vice President.⁠

⁠

“Yes and yes,” Biden said to a reporter who asked what he thought of Harris’ job performance and whether or not she’d be by his side as Vice President for his next attempt to win the U.S. presidency for a second time. He also told a reporter there was no need to go into detail when he was asked to elaborate on the commitment: “There’s no need to.”⁠

⁠

“She’s going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job,” said Biden, Politico reports.⁠

⁠

The following two years are going to come at us fast. Back in December, Biden said that as long as he’s in “good health,” we’ll be seeing him make a return.

