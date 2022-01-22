Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free to Collaborate with ‘South Park’ Creators to Produce A Comedy Film | VIDEO

*Rap star Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free are to team up with the “South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to produce a yet-to-be-titled live-action comedy. According to Deadline, they have signed on for the Paramount Pictures film that is written by Vernon Chatman. Paramount Pictures is to manage theatrical distribution, home entertainment, and television licensing rights. The film is also set to stream on Paramount+.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” said Brian Robbins, President & CEO of Paramount Pictures.

The plot of the film involves the past and present meeting head-on when a young Black man doing an internship as a slave reenactor at a living history museum finds out that the ancestors of his white girlfriend once owned his ancestors as slaves.

A director is yet to be attached but the production is set to start this spring. While Lamar and Free are producing for pgLang, Stone and Parker are in for Park County. pgLang, the multi-disciplinary media company which serves both as a record label and production and publishing house, was established in 2020 by Lamar and his business partner Free. The film will be their first project at pgLang even as fans await Lamar’s album.

Parker and Stone, the Park County principals, are best known for their highly successful comedy series South Park. The animated series will return for its 25th season this year. Based on a recently signed new deal with MTV, South Park will air through to season 30.

They are also the names behind films such as “Team America: World Police” and “South Park: Bigger Longer and Uncut.” They also teamed up with Robert Lopez to create the nine-time Tony-winning Broadway musical ‘Book of Mormon’.