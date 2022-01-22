Saturday, January 22, 2022
January 2022 Deal: HBO Max Offers 20% off for All New Subscribers Until the 25th

By Fisher Jack
*If you are a “Euphoria” fan or any other hit HBO show, you must be on the lookout for less expensive ways to get HBO Max. Are you aware HBO Max has actually heard your wish and done just what you would love to hear: the streamer is out to spoil you this year, what with a 20% off promotion for the monthly subscribers! You have to take advantage of this offer fast enough because, like all such good things, it is not going to last for too long. It will only be available in the next four days.

Usually, an HBO Max subscription costs $9.99/month, but it is $2 down with this offer, so you will only part with $7.99/month. To benefit from this new-year, generous offer, you are only asked to be willing to put up with ads as you watch your favorite shows. On the other hand, the ad-free monthly plan has also dropped $3 from the usual $14.99 price; it will now cost $11.99/month.

If you drop everything you are doing and subscribe to HBO Max right now, you will enjoy this deal of the century for cool 12 months. That is one full year of cheaper HBO Max. However, there is a catch: you have to be a new subscriber or your subscription has already expired, and you would want to resubscribe. If your subscription is still active, you are disqualified from the sweet deal.

HBOMAX - smartphone - logo
HBOMAX – smartphone – logo

By now, you should have signed up for HBO Max! Why keep on reading? Have you forgotten the great new TV series you will be watching after you grab this offer? Think of Insecure, think of “Succession,” or “And Just Like That.” That’s all? No. Think of “Sex and the City or “Game of Thrones.” HBO Max also releases popular weekly shows such as “Euphoria and “Peacemaker.” You now have the opportunity to watch them ahead of everyone else—all these for a lowered price.

The streamer now has full 8-movie collection streaming, so you are well covered if you are the binge-watcher type. The platform recently released “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” You certainly know how much it would normally cost you to rent all the films in the saga.

Linger not. Make good use of the grace period. You can subscribe directly at their website. Remember the offer wraps up on Jan 25.

Fisher Jack

