D.L. Hughley to Star in Sitcom Based on His Life

*Comedian D.L. Hughley is working on a sitcom at Fox that is based on his life, according to Variety. On top of being its executive producer, writer and co-creator, he will also star in it.

With this, Hughley hopes to make a comeback to the world of sitcom television and tell his story independently. Other executive producers are Owen Smith, Dave Becky, Sheila Ducksworth and Michael Rotenberg. Owen also doubles up as the show’s co-creator.

The title of the multi-cam comedy series is yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that the “Cloud 9” actor will be the star. Fox has already given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached, so it is all system go.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jemele Hill Joins ‘DL Hughley Uncut’ to Discuss the NBA, NFL and Everything in Between / WATCH

The comedy series will get behind Hughley to reveal that although he is free at work, at home he juggles complicated family affairs: a father to an LGBTO+ daughter, a father to a son on the autism spectrum and whose white girlfriend stays with the Hughleys, a father to a daughter who can’t put down his credit card, and a husband.

This is not the first time the opinionated, unfiltered radio host Hughley will appear on his own sitcom that is about his life; in 1998 “The Hughleys,” a sitcom inspired by his life, aired on ABC. In 2000, the series switched networks, joining UPN. It finally ended in 2002 after 4 seasons.

Throughout his career, Hughley has himself featured as a guest star on several popular sitcoms such as Scrubs, “The Parkers,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” among others, so he is not new to fictional comedy shows. But he is best known as a standup comedian.

Recently, he hosted the TV One talk show “The D.L. Hughley Show.” Before that, he has hosted several radio shows.