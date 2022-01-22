Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

D.L. Hughley to Star in Sitcom Based on His Life

By Fisher Jack
0

D.L. Hughley
D.L. Hughley

*Comedian D.L. Hughley is working on a sitcom at Fox that is based on his life, according to Variety. On top of being its executive producer, writer and co-creator, he will also star in it.

With this, Hughley hopes to make a comeback to the world of sitcom television and tell his story independently. Other executive producers are Owen Smith, Dave Becky, Sheila Ducksworth and Michael Rotenberg. Owen also doubles up as the show’s co-creator.

The title of the multi-cam comedy series is yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that the “Cloud 9” actor will be the star. Fox has already given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached, so it is all system go.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jemele Hill Joins ‘DL Hughley Uncut’ to Discuss the NBA, NFL and Everything in Between / WATCH

D.L. Hughley
D.L. Hughley

The comedy series will get behind Hughley to reveal that although he is free at work, at home he juggles complicated family affairs: a father to an LGBTO+ daughter, a father to a son on the autism spectrum and whose white girlfriend stays with the Hughleys, a father to a daughter who can’t put down his credit card, and a husband.

This is not the first time the opinionated, unfiltered radio host Hughley will appear on his own sitcom that is about his life; in 1998 “The Hughleys,” a sitcom inspired by his life, aired on ABC. In 2000, the series switched networks, joining UPN. It finally ended in 2002 after 4 seasons.

Throughout his career, Hughley has himself featured as a guest star on several popular sitcoms such as Scrubs, “The Parkers,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” among others, so he is not new to fictional comedy shows. But he is best known as a standup comedian.

Recently, he hosted the TV One talk show “The D.L. Hughley Show.” Before that, he has hosted several radio shows.

Previous articleKendrick Lamar, Dave Free to Collaborate with ‘South Park’ Creators to Produce A Comedy Film | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO