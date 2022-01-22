Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

By JillMunroe
0

Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects.

His latest Apple Original film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth, features him alongside Hollywood heavyweights. Based on the timeless Shakespeare play, the A24 production stars Academy Award winners Denzel Washington in the title role as the infamous Scottish king Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. Hawkins is featured as Macduff, Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff, and Kathryn Hunter as the witches.

The film tells the story of a Scottish lord who receives a prophecy, which sends him and his wife down a murderous path for power. As Macduff, Hawkins is a hero who believes in doing the right thing. The 400-year-old piece is known for its complex themes of ambition, jealousy, and regret. Hawkins shared what themes stand out to him.

“I think it’s that thing of fate, and what is chance and what is a choice. The paths that we choose, how much is that influenced by something bigger than us. Something greater than us. I play Macduff in this film. For me, he represents goodness, the morality in this play. He is sort of the anthesis to Denzel’s character, Macbeth. It’s beautiful to represent that goodness. It’s sometimes fun to play the villain, but it’s also nice to represent that other side and know goodness wins out at the end of the day. It’s thrilling to see and feel in a day and age where there is so much hurt, pain and destruction.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

The Tragedy of Macbeth
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

His character is an unlikely foil to Macbeth. In a scene from the film, Macduff explains why he can extend compassion to others. Hawkins reveals what the scene says about who Macduff is as a person.

“It just speaks to who he is as a man. As a human being and his soul. Because he’s such a good person because he looks up to and loves Macbeth. One of the great things that Joel Coen (writer/director) did by making them more mature allows Macduff to look up to him and want to emulate him, but when Macbeth takes that one thing from him, it starts a catastrophic situation. Although he’s a soldier, he’s human because he’s a man. And as a human, he has to feel it.”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is available on Apple+ TV.

Previous articleMark Magsayo Vows To Beat Gary Russell Jr. 27 Years After Idol Manny Pacquiao’s Pro Debut
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO