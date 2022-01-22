CeeLo Green, Erykah Badu, Lionel Richie, Nelly and Norah Jones to Perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA. – Spring will be here before you know it. This is exciting news for the global community of music aficionados. The highly anticipated lineup for the pandemic delayed New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell was announced Thursday, January 20. Social media platforms were buzzing for this awesome lineup. One can find something on the lineup to satisfy a multitude of musical tastes.

Lionel Richie, Norah Jones, Erykah Badu, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Ludacris, Nelly, CeeLo Green’s Tribute to James Brown, Kool & The Gang, Bettye LaVette, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue are just a few of the hundreds of artists that are scheduled to perform at this year’s Jazz Fest from April 29 – May 8 (2022).

There is no denying that the beautiful city of New Orleans is the destination of choice for people seeking a GT, not Gin & Tonic (although this is debatable and negotiable). What I meant by GT is a GOOD TIME!

Locals and tourists alike fatefully and enthusiastically return to New Orleans each year for Jazz Fest, to partake of and celebrate the cuisine, music, and culture of the Crescent City. This year is significant because we can all sing in harmony and in unison “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?”

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell has become an annual Springtime tradition for music lovers for over 50 years. Organizers consistently showcase a stellar lineup of musicians to entertain hundreds of thousands of international fans, who travel from all over the world to the wonderful city of New Orleans. No need to ‘Fest In Place’ attendees can experience Jazz Fest again, live and in person.

Jazz Fest consists of a variety of stages and tents that feature a smorgasbord of genres of music and performances, fest activities, and even live demonstrations. Veterans and novice fest-goers have the option of visiting multiple stages or camping out at one or more stages. The two main stages- Acura Stage and Gentilly Stage host the bigger name artists. Entertainment is also presented on the following stages: Congo Square Stage, Blues Tent, Gospel Tent, Jazz Tent, Kids Tent, The Sheraton New Orleans Fais Do-Do Stage, Jazz & Heritage Stage, Allison Miner Music Heritage, Food Heritage Stage, Cajun Cabin, Economy Hall tent, and Lagniappe Stage.

The additional incredible artists on the lineup are Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, Terence Blanchard, Third World, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, PJ Morton, Dottie Peoples, and Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.nojazzfest.com, click on the various links at the top of the page to familiarize yourself with everything Jazz Fest has to offer and to find answers on the FAQ page. Better yet, sign up for the Jazz Fest newsletter to be the first to know of updates.

Let the music marathon begin, get your groove on at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based music reviewer, writer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

