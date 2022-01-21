Friday, January 21, 2022
Trailer Drops for Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Slave Docuseries

By Ny MaGee
Courtney B. Vance (L) and Angela Bassett (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

*The Smithsonian Channel has dropped the trailer for “One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story,” a four-part docuseries produced by Angela Basset and her husband actor Courtney B. Vance.

Per press release, each episode spotlights powerful stories of notable individuals courageously sharing their deeply personal Black experiences. It’s the 1,000-year story of how slavery stained the past, shaped the present, and continues to re-write our future.

“The Smithsonian Channel and Smithsonian brand are known around the world as a trusted resource that makes history accessible for all,” said Vance in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a better outlet to tell this important and increasingly relevant history. We are incredibly proud to be part of this journey.”

Check out the trailer below.

“As an executive producer on One Thousand Years of Slavery, Bassett Vance Productions wanted to tell the globally comprehensive history of slavery,“ said Bassett. “Finding the right partner and audience who share common beliefs and values was absolutely imperative as we navigate a topic that still hurts decades later. One Thousand Years of Slavery stretches the canvas beyond the 400 years we think we’ve traditionally learned about and I am thrilled to bring this storytelling to life with Smithsonian Channel.”

In the series, BAFTA winner and British-Nigerian director David Olusoga explores diverse histories of survival and devastation that span across the globe – from Africa to the Caribbean, London to Washington DC, and more.

“Slavery is not that long ago. It’s really recent. It’s painfully close to us, and it’s no surprise it’s still shaping our societies,” said Olusoga. “Our aim is to break away from just seeing the slave trade as a phenomena that exists after the conquest and discovery of the New World, but to look back. It’s to set what happened in the New World in context, that it came from somewhere.”

Vance also narrates the series which features sit-downs with Dr. Bernice King, Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder and Senator Cory Booker.

The four-part limited series will premiere on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.

