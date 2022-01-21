Friday, January 21, 2022
Tina Turner Buys $76M Swiss Estate for ‘Weekend Retreat’ with Husband

By Ny MaGee
Tina Turner and her husband, Erwin Bach, buy a $75 million, 10-building estate on Switzerland’s Lake Zürich. AP

*Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach have reportedly shelled out $76 million for a 10-building waterfront Swiss estate overlooking Lake Zürich.

After the music icon wed German-born Bach in 2013, she renounced her US citizenship and lived in Europe before settling on living full-time in Switzerland after both obtained Swiss nationality.

“[We] feel very comfortable in Switzerland,” Bach told local publication Daily Handelszeitung. “Due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately, are refraining from travel.”

Bach and Turner will utilize the 240,000 square foot compound as a “new weekend retreat in the immediate vicinity,” he added.

READ MORE: Tina Turner Sells Out for $50 Milly – So Would You if You Had the Chance

As reported by New York Post, Turner told the late Larry King in 1997 that her fame was one of the main reasons she left the United States.

“I have left America because my success was in another country and my boyfriend was in another country,” Turner said. “Basically, Europe has been very supportive of my music.”

The singer’s newly purchased Swiss estate follows reports that Turner agreed to sell her music catalog to German music company BMG for $50 million.

“The protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner said in a statement. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

“Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences,” said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch in a news release. “We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.” 

The company also stated they will continue to partner with Turner and that Warner Music will remain her record label. 

Turner retired more than 13 years ago.

Ny MaGee
