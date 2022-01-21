Friday, January 21, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Rapper Jay Wiz Releases Mixtape with DJ Nate the Great

By Eunice Moseley
Rapper Jay Wiz
Rapper Jay Wiz releases mixtape with DJ Nate the Great.

*”Training time…in a hoodie…I was in that mindset,” said Cincinnati rapper Jay Wiz. His new project is “Jay Wiz & DJ Nate the Great Presents Hoodie SZN the Mixtape” (Visible Grid Media/Blaze 4 Glory Music Group).

Jay was told to lose weight by his doctor who diagnosed him with Type II Diabetes and to get himself “siked” up he had to put himself in a champion mode. As a lyrist and music producer his first thought during this journey was to write his feelings down as words and the result is the “Jay Wiz & DJ Nate the Great…Hoodie…Mixtape” (VGM/B4GMG) project.

“A lot of the songs were made organically, ” he pointed out.out. “Like the song ‘Forever’. One of my favorite rap artists just happen to stop by my house.”

The mixtape has a lot of featured artists such as his wife rapper/singer E. Renee, AC the Entity, M-Az’n, Deon Can Rap (DCR), Yon Li, and Black Rain.  Jay Wiz had production assistance from Tone Jonez, Don P and DopeBoyzMusic – just to name a fee for both artists and producers on the project.

“Most of those artists were curators for each particular song. Some of the guys are my age and some older,” Jay said about his featured artists.

When asked what the difference in New York Hip-Hop and Cincinnati Hip-Hop, because the mixtape boast of NY Hip-Hop influence, he said, “To me, NY Hip-Hop is where it started. It’s purity. They do it cleverly…talking, but in a creative way. Cincinnati Hip-Hop on the other hand is a melting pot of so many different genres from the region…west coast influenced.”

Born James Crayton, Jay Wiz is also part of a rap duo called CrayZ with E. Renee. His talents are many, just add on being an audio engineer. He started writing poetry at the age of 10 and I guess it was natural that he’d want to put beats to his “poems.” He has west coast influences from such artists as MC Eiht, NWA, Spice 1, and also The Ghetto Boys and 8 Ball & MJG. In high school he discovered east coast storytelling and E-40. He is well known in his region as a rapper and producer. He has made a name in mainstream Hip-Hop by battling Eminen, Rhymefest, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One in cyphers. Jay Wiz has also performed as opening act for Royce Da ’59 and Souls of Mischief.

“Hip-Hop is fun for me,” Jay concluded. www.BlazerGloryMusicGroup.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director-at-Large for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseodEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was founded by Dr. Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year of community service. Next ULMII is coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday November 5, 2022. The ULMII entertainment conference is free and offers a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocals, songwriting, dance & acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. www.UpliftingMinds2.com.

