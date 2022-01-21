Friday, January 21, 2022
Netflix Confirms Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’

By Ny MaGee
Squid Game

*“Squid Game” is getting a second season on Netflix, and there’s rumors of a possible third season.

Netflix’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos confirmed the news Thursday during the streamer’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings interview, per Complex.

 “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” Sarandos said. 

The South Korean survival drama series became an international smash hit overnight after arriving on the platform in September. The title pulled in 1.65 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days. 

READ MORE: Man Smuggles ‘Squid Game’ Into North Korea, Sentenced to Death

The South Korean survival drama series became an international smash hit overnight after arriving on the platform in September. The title pulled in 1.65 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days. 

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told the AP last fall. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Hwang said lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as “Squid Game’s” main character.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” he told Variety in September. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that a man in North Korea was sentenced to death after allegedly smuggling “Squid Game” into the country.

Per the Netflix description, “Squid Games” centers on Hundreds of cash-strapped players who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

According to a report from Radio Free Asia, the individual who smuggled a copy of the series into North Korea is said to have sold flash drives of the show. The alleged smuggler has been sentenced to death by firing squad. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

