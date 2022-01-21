Netflix Confirms Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’

*“Squid Game” is getting a second season on Netflix, and there’s rumors of a possible third season.

Netflix’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos confirmed the news Thursday during the streamer’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings interview, per Complex.

“The Squid Game universe has just begun,” Sarandos said.

The South Korean survival drama series became an international smash hit overnight after arriving on the platform in September. The title pulled in 1.65 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told the AP last fall. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Hwang said lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as “Squid Game’s” main character.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” he told Variety in September. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

