Lamar Odom Talks Abusive Relationships and Addictive Behavior | VIDEO

*Happiness, that fleeting, elusive, and ofttimes foolish feeling that humans chase can ultimately lead to sadness.

Recently former NBA All-Star Lamar Odom took to social media to reveal the reason why he broke up with former fiancé Sabrina Parr, who he left at the W Hotel in Atlanta last year.

To be certain, this some grown sh*t to discuss.

“I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us,” he wrote. “We were toxic. Independently and collectively.”

“Many times I wanted to go back because-the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse,” the Queens native continued. “The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard. Late nights and early mornings alone wear on a brother. I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely.”

“Today, I am free. Drug-free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too. Stand in your truth. Do not believe everything you read. Luckily my team keeps a record of EVERYTHING so I am reminded of how far I have come. I have not arrived yet. I will not let troubled exes from my past haunt me. I will stand in my truth. I owe that to myself and whomever God places next in my life.”