Friday, January 21, 2022
Lamar Odom Talks Abusive Relationships and Addictive Behavior | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr

*Happiness, that fleeting, elusive, and ofttimes foolish feeling that humans chase can ultimately lead to sadness.

Recently former NBA All-Star Lamar Odom took to social media to reveal the reason why he broke up with former fiancé Sabrina Parr, who he left at the W Hotel in Atlanta last year.

To be certain, this some grown sh*t to discuss.

“I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us,” he wrote. “We were toxic. Independently and collectively.”

“Many times I wanted to go back because-the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse,” the Queens native continued. “The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard. Late nights and early mornings alone wear on a brother. I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely.”

 “Today, I am free. Drug-free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too. Stand in your truth. Do not believe everything you read. Luckily my team keeps a record of EVERYTHING so I am reminded of how far I have come. I have not arrived yet. I will not let troubled exes from my past haunt me. I will stand in my truth. I owe that to myself and whomever God places next in my life.”

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

