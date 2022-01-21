Biden, Harris Approval Rating Same, CBS News Poll

*According to a new poll, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied when it comes to approval and disapproval amid the end of their first year in office.

The survey results follow a recent statement by the president that Harris will be his running mate in 2024.

Here’s more from Newsweek:

A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted January 12 to 14 found that Biden and Harris each had a 44 percent approval rating, while 56 percent of respondents disapproved. The survey also found that Biden and Harris enjoy virtually the same approval rating among women, with 48 percent of women polled approving of Harris, and 47 percent approving of Biden. Fifty-two percent of women surveyed disapproved of Harris, and 53 percent disapproved of Biden. The margin of error on that question was +/-3.4 percent. Harris has suffered persistently low approval ratings, with many polls suggesting she is more unpopular than Biden.

In November, CNN published a behind-the-scenes exposé on the VP in which insiders alleged that the Biden and Harris teams continue to be at odds over tasks assigned to the vice president that put her in “no-win political situation[s]”.

According to the CNN report, the West Wing has been especially annoyed by her handling of the border issue, a job she did not want to be tasked with, per the report.

The lengthy CNN piece features testimony from “nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers,” many of whom shed light on Harris’ growing tensions with President Joe Biden.

“It’s hard to miss the specific energy that the White House brings to defend a white man, knowing that Kamala Harris has spent almost a year taking a lot of the hits that the West Wing didn’t want to take themselves,” a former Harris aide told CNN.

In June, Politico reported that the VP’s office was “chaotic” with a “tense and at times dour” atmosphere.“

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” one source told the outlet at the time. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—.”

Meanwhile, per Newsweek, Biden’s approval rating has been negative since August 2021.

The president said at a press conference on Wednesday that he intends to seek a second term and that Harris would be his running mate