Adele Tearfully Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID [VIDEO]

*The COVID pandemic has forced Adele to push back the dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off today.

“Hi, listen I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are,” Adele says in an emotional video shared to Instagram.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show — and I can’t give you what I have right now. I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time, she continues. Watch the full video below.

“I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry, I’m really sorry. We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much, and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry,” Adele tells fans in the IG clip.

“Weekends with Adele” was originally set to begin at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ famed Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday, January 21, 2022.

The global superstar was to perform two shows each weekend through Saturday, April 16, 2022. Adele first announced the residency following the release of her fourth studio album, 30. The album is being heralded by fans and critics alike as Adele’s boldest and most ambitious album yet. 30 debuted at #1 on album charts in 30 countries and is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.

Caesars Palace announced Thursday that concertgoers with hotel reservations could get full refunds.