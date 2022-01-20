Zendaya Honors Ronnie Spector with Emotional Post, Set to Portray Singer in Biopic

*Zendaya paid tribute to late singer Ronnie Spector who died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer.

Zendaya took to Instagram Thursday to share a selfie she took with Spector in 2018.

“This news just breaks my heart,” wrote the Emmy-winning actress, who will reportedly portray Spector in a movie. “To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” continued Zendaya. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast.”

She added, “I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did.”

“We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie,” Zendaya concluded. “I hope to make you proud.”

As reported by PEOPLE, Zendaya is in talks to play Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, in a biopic based on Ronnie’s autobiography “Be My Baby,” according to Variety.

The movie will chronicle Ronnie’s early career and the Ronettes’ collaboration with legendary producer Phil Spector. The film will take fans inside her marriage and divorce to Phil and Ronnie’s battle to control the rights to her music, per the report.