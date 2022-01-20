‘What Happened?’: NFL’s Mic’d Up Shows Ezekiel Elliott Baffled Over Cowboys’ Season-Ending Play (Watch)

*The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended Sunday in a chaotic sequence that will be talked about for years to come, and NFL Films just added audio to the situation with the release of running back Ezekiel Elliott’s confused reaction from the sideline.

With 14 seconds left in the game and no timeouts from the San Francisco 41-yard line, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ran up the middle for a whopping 17 yards and slid. But with no way to stop the clock, he had to rush his team to the line of scrimmage, get them set and spike the ball to stop the clock. By the time he did all that, time had run out. But not before the umpire, who has to physically touch the ball before it can be snapped – barreled into the line of scrimmage to do so, bumping Prescott in the process.

NFL Films, who had Zeke mic’d-up, released the footage of him on the sidelines trying to make sense of what just happened.

Watch below: