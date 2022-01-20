Thursday, January 20, 2022
Trailer Drops for W. Kamau Bell’s ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Documentary

By Ny MaGee
*Showtime has dropped the official full trailer for the upcoming four-part documentary series “We Need to Talk About Cosby.”

The project hails from Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell and explores the fall of “America’s Dad.”

“Do not edit this: A lot of people knew,” says actress and Cosby accuser Eden Tirl in the trailer. “Because you can’t do what he did unless you have other people supporting what you’re doing.”

READ MORE: W. Kamau Bell Announces ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Docuseries for Showtime

Bill Cosby

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and sentenced to three-10 years in prison. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction in June and Cosby was released. 

“I am a child of Bill Cosby,” Bell says in the teaser for We Need to Talk About Cosby. “You know what I mean: I am a Black man, stand-up comic, born in the ’70s. Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes. But this? This was f—-d up. What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now?”

In a statement as part of Showtime’s official announcement, Bell added, “I’m not sure [Cosby] would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would,” referencing the iconic protagonist from The Cosby Show.

All episodes will be available across all Showtime streaming and VOD platforms on January 30.

“We Need to Talk About Cosy” will screen at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, ahead of its SHOWTIME premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

