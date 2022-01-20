Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Networks Expected to Battle Over Gayle King When Her CBS Contract Ends

By Ny MaGee
0

*When Gayle King’s contract with CBS News expires in May, networks are expecting to explode in a bidding war for the veteran journalist. 

King, 67, currently earns around $9 million a year as an anchor on “CBS Mornings,” and Page Six reports that CBS sources said they “will do everything we can to keep King.”

One TV insider said, “Gayle’s contract is up at CBS in a few months and the networks are gearing up for a bidding war for the ages.”

Per the report, the insider noted that MSNBC “could possibly put in a huge bid to have Gayle take over Rachel Maddow’s vacant nightly slot.”

READ MORE: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Gayle King and Adam Glassman | WATCH

A separate TV insider added, “If ABC or NBC gets Gayle, it’s game over at CBS for talent.

“The question is, does Gayle want to carry on the morning show in New York when her whole family and best friend are on the West Coast?

“ABC could give her the third hour of ‘GMA’ to host from Los Angeles, or a different daytime show.

“Gayle has proven herself as one of the most talented broadcasters on TV, so the bottom line here is money, and what Gayle wants to do.”

Oprah’s bestie was reportedly ready to leave the network amid the chaos following the firing of Charlie Rose and Les Moonves.

When asked by The Associated Press in 2019 if she plans on staying with CBS News, King replied: “Ooh, that’s a good question. All I can say is I really love my job. And I think it’s kind of foolish to predict the future.”

King also told The Post’s Jalen Rose last October, “CBS didn’t hire me to give my opinion on the news … I also never lose sight of the fact I’m not a robot. I am a human being. And in addition to being a newscaster, I also am a citizen of this country and a mother and all of those things and a woman. And all of those things matter to me.”

King recently celebrated her 10 year anniversary as a presenter on the show that was previously called “CBS This Morning”. 

“I’m just so excited that it’s my 10th anniversary, that I’m still here!” King told her co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson

“After all this time, I still love this job … I think it’s an awesome, awesome job. It’s a privilege, and I don’t take it lightly. I love being here with you guys.”

Previous articleDenzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)
Next article‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Production Company Allowed Drug Use On Set, Lawsuit Claims
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO