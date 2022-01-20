Thursday, January 20, 2022
Muni Long Claims Publisher Gave Her ‘VSOP’ Song to K. Michelle [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Singer K. Michelle/Getty Images 

*Singer Muni Long recently chopped it up with “The Neighborhood Talk” and revealed that one of her songs was given away by her publishers to songstress K. Michelle, and that track happened to be the hit “VSOP”. 

“It sucks…I’m trying to do my thing. Write your own songs,” said Long. “Everything that has happened to me got me to this place. In the future I just decided that I’m gonna play anything for anybody that I don’t want to be passed around. The song went number one with her on the R&B charts. So it’s a win for everybody.”

As reported by MadameNoire, K. Michelle’s sister Shalah Pate caught wind of Long’s comments and wasted no time clapping back in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

“No more hrs and hrs for me,” Pate wrote, referring to Long’s single “Hrs and Hrs”.

“Definitely not a fan of how she handled this. My sister killed this song. Also, she’s an amazing writer. She literally writes the majority of the songs on her albums. It’s important to speak facts when speaking Ms. Muni,” she added. 

K. Michelle herself has not, at the time of the post, reacted to Long’s statement.

Check out Long’s full comments via the clip below.

READ MORE: Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for New Series ‘My Killer Body with K. Michelle’ | WatchTrailer

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

