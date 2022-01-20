Muni Long Claims Publisher Gave Her ‘VSOP’ Song to K. Michelle [VIDEO]

*Singer Muni Long recently chopped it up with “The Neighborhood Talk” and revealed that one of her songs was given away by her publishers to songstress K. Michelle, and that track happened to be the hit “VSOP”.

“It sucks…I’m trying to do my thing. Write your own songs,” said Long. “Everything that has happened to me got me to this place. In the future I just decided that I’m gonna play anything for anybody that I don’t want to be passed around. The song went number one with her on the R&B charts. So it’s a win for everybody.”

As reported by MadameNoire, K. Michelle’s sister Shalah Pate caught wind of Long’s comments and wasted no time clapping back in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

“No more hrs and hrs for me,” Pate wrote, referring to Long’s single “Hrs and Hrs”.

“Definitely not a fan of how she handled this. My sister killed this song. Also, she’s an amazing writer. She literally writes the majority of the songs on her albums. It’s important to speak facts when speaking Ms. Muni,” she added.

K. Michelle herself has not, at the time of the post, reacted to Long’s statement.

Check out Long’s full comments via the clip below.

