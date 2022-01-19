Wednesday, January 19, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Country’s Jason Byrd Releases ‘Better Life’ with Legend George Jones

By Eunice Moseley
Country singer/songwriter Jason Byrd.

*“I wrote the song in 2004 and recorded it in 2007,” said Country superstar Jason Byrd to me about his “Better Life” single, featuring Country legend George Jones, which was recently released.  “George…was in town and he loved it. I asked him to sing the second verse and I’m glad…people get to hear him.”

To hear George, who has 160 charted singles to his credit, is to be in awe of his voice that at 76 years-old sounded ageless on the Jason Byrd “Better Life” single. Jones would have been 90 years-old this year, he was 82 when he passed.

“I got the idea from my grandfather’s funeral,” Jason said about the meaning of “Better Life.” “I thought it was cool what the preacher said about the ‘tombstone.’ The words came to me and I grabbed my guitar.”

The country singer/songwriter and guitar player expertly duets with the legend on the “Better Life” single, which was released with an accompanying music video that premiered on Heartland TV’s “Country Rebel.” The lyrical video received 100,000 views and 25,000 streams on Spotify in its first week.

Jason spent his career as a 3rd generation Tallahassee firefighter. He held the rank of Battalion Chief when he retired in 2019. He was also a paramedic. His career as a firefighter afforded him the opportunity to achieve his dreams in Country music. Jason Byrd has performed in many venues during his over 20 years in music, which includes the Grand Ole Opry. George Jones and Conway Twitter were some of the Country singers’ admired by him growing up.

“It’s not the happiest song…because we all are going to end up face with it (death)…but it’s a good message,” Byrd concluded. www.JasonByrdMusic.com

