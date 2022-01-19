Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

By Fisher Jack
0

Cardi B
Cardi B

*According to TMZ, #CardiB wants to help her city pay for the funeral and burial costs of those killed in the devastating #Bronx building fire. ⁠

Cardi says, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”⁠

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and Wife Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Bronx fire - Firefighter helps resident escape / Getty
Bronx fire – Firefighter helps resident escape / Getty

The fire killed 17 people ranging from 2 years old to 50. Investigations believe a defective space heater caused the Bronx fire. Two interior doors were left open, allowing smoke to fill the building. According to building regulations, the doors were supposed to be closed. ⁠

In addition to paying for the funeral and burial expenses, she is teaming up with The Mayor Fund to Advance New York City to ensure everyone’s coverage of costs. ⁠

She continues, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Laura Coates Turned Down by ‘Jeopardy’ Producers as Replacement Host

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleUS Airlines Warn of ‘Catastrophic’ Disruption from 5G Rollout
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Ny MaGee -
Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO