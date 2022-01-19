Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

*According to TMZ, #CardiB wants to help her city pay for the funeral and burial costs of those killed in the devastating #Bronx building fire.
Cardi says, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”
The fire killed 17 people ranging from 2 years old to 50. Investigations believe a defective space heater caused the Bronx fire. Two interior doors were left open, allowing smoke to fill the building. According to building regulations, the doors were supposed to be closed.
In addition to paying for the funeral and burial expenses, she is teaming up with The Mayor Fund to Advance New York City to ensure everyone’s coverage of costs.
She continues, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”
