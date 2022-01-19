Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

*According to TMZ, #CardiB wants to help her city pay for the funeral and burial costs of those killed in the devastating #Bronx building fire. ⁠

⁠

Cardi says, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”⁠

The fire killed 17 people ranging from 2 years old to 50. Investigations believe a defective space heater caused the Bronx fire. Two interior doors were left open, allowing smoke to fill the building. According to building regulations, the doors were supposed to be closed. ⁠

In addition to paying for the funeral and burial expenses, she is teaming up with The Mayor Fund to Advance New York City to ensure everyone’s coverage of costs. ⁠

⁠

She continues, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

