Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dead After Battle with Unknown Illness

By Ny MaGee
0

André Leon Talley
André Leon Talley (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

*Fashion legend and former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley has died at age 73.

According to reports, Talley had been in the hospital battling an unknown illness, prior to his death on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

His death was announced on his official Instagram page in a lengthy message that states: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible.”

Read the full statement below. 

READ MORE: Andre Leon Talley Addresses Memoir Controversy: Did He Really Come for Vogue Maven Anna Wintour?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley)

The fashion world is reacting to news Talley’s death on social media, with designer Diane von Fürstenberg writing on Instagram, “Good bye darling André ❤️🙏… No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyfulI ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏.”

Talley is best known for serving as editor-at-large at Vogue. In 2017, he described the challenges of promoting diversity in fashion magazines geared for white women. 

“I worked behind the scenes. I did it in dulcet tones, and I was persistent and tenacious….I always assumed a very quiet role. I didn’t scream and yell and shout….That was the best strategy, because that was the world I moved in. After all, it was Vogue, darling,” he told Tamron Hall.

During their conversation on her talk show, Tamron asked Talley about his 2020 memoir, “The Chiffon Trenches, and whether the intention of the book “was to set the record straight that your career was not made by Anna Wintour? …Some people say you went after her. Why?” the host asked. 

Talley responded, “I didn’t go after Anna Wintour. This is in ways a lot better to Anna Wintour. It is my respect out of our kinship and our thirty years of friendship. Of course there were things that happened to me later, in the last two or three years, that I felt were very not correct, but in many ways I owe to her my world of Vogue, I owe to her many, many important segments of my life. But first of all, let me say, Anna Wintour did not make me, I made myself…I became André Leon Talley from my childhood, growing up in my grandmother’s home, growing up in the church, in the black Missionary Baptist Church.”

In his book, Talley writes, ‘None of my contemporaries have seen the world through black eyes.’ Tamron asked Talley if he was referring to his contemporaries at Vogue. Talley answered, “I meant that the Vogue institution as – the moment of blackness was, as I represented it, I was certainly included in conversations – there were conversations about diversity in the photos and articles. But Vogue respected the idea of diversity, all aspects and rainbows and reputation. But at the same time, they do not see the world through my eyes, through my environment, how my childhood upbringing affected my references and my points of view in my life.”

In his 2020 memoir, Talley wrote about being raised by his grandmother in segregated Durham, North Carolina, where he immersed himself in books at the city library. “My world became the glossy pages of Vogue, where I could read about Truman Capote’s legendary ball, given at the Plaza, in honor of Katharine Graham,” he wrote.

Talley, a major figure in the LGBTQ+ community, told NPR that his presence confounded people. 

“I was smart, and I showed it,” he said. “It goes back to when people can’t figure out who you are and are afraid of you — and as you boldly, with confidence, show who you are to the world, certain people just have the fear of seeing someone tall and Black suddenly come on the surface.”

Previous articleWatch an Irate Don Lemon Rip Manchin and Sinema, and the ‘Idiots’ Who Won’t Get Vaccinated
Next articleUS Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Smokes Blunt in Campaign Ad
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Ny MaGee -
Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO