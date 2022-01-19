Wednesday, January 19, 2022
‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ Residency Begins Feb. 25 in Las Vegas | VIDEOs

By Fisher Jack
Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars - Silk Sonic - 2021-GrammyPerformance
Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars – Silk Sonic – 2021-Grammy Performance (screenshot)

*Look heah, if you’re a fan of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s incredible Silk Sonic hook up, have we got GREAT news for you. They’re bringing their 70s swag and soul to the Las Vegas strip for “An Evening with Silk Sonic.”

Folks, the even better news is that their “evening” will last for multiple performances. The super duo announced on Wednesday that they are kicking a Vegas residency starting Feb. 25 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Mars tweeted.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!” .Paak added on Instagram.

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) Earns FOUR 2022 Grammy Awards Noms

The 13-date residency will be Andy and Bruno’s first set of live performances together following the November release of their smash album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic.”

Their ‘Vegas run will wind up on April 2, the night before the Grammys where they are nominated for Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance for their hit “Leave the Door Open.”

The residency announcement came a day after the postponed awards ceremony was rescheduled for April 3 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand.

Rihanna Fans Outraged Over 'Disrespectful' MLK Banner on Twitter

 

As far as their music is concerned, it was last year in a Rolling Stone cover interview that Mars and .Paak discussed their creative process behind the album. When asked, they shared why the music focuses on the lighter stuff.

“A good song can bring people together — you don’t have to actually sing the words ‘Everybody come together.’ Sometimes the hard thing is to actually do it. You don’t have to say, ‘Everybody raise your hands’ — sometimes you just hit the right chord and it happens,” Bruno Mars told the magazine. “So that was our mindset with the whole album.”

“If it makes us feel good, and resonates with us, that’s gonna be infectious and make other people feel good — and that’s our jobs as entertainers,” Mars added.

The announced MGM’s Dolby Live performances include: Feb. 25 and 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 31, and April 2.

The Live Nation presale for the residency is now underway and general public on-sale ticketing starts at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific on Friday (01-21-22). Please note that ALL attendees will be required to follow the venue’s COVID protocols including wearing a mask and may need to show proof of full vaccination, a negative test or take a rapid on-site test.

For tickets and more info click over to Ticketmaster.

