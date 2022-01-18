Wendy Williams ‘Not Speaking to Producers’ Amid Her ‘Disappearance’

*Wendy Williams insiders claim the beloved talk show host has gone missing amid her health-related hiatus from her daytime talk show.

A source close to “The Wendy Williams Show” revealed to The Sun that Williams has also stopped talking to production staffers. The insider said: “She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers- no one. She has disappeared and the only line of contact production has is through her manager.”

The source added, “Her manager is an ex-cop, so they like him because he can be a police man for her. He really has no control over her anyway.”

The tea spiller said Wendy has “isolated herself from everyone and isn’t talking to anybody connected to the show.”

Meanwhile, several sources say her talk show is done for good.

“I don’t think she’s ever going to come back to the studio,” one source said.

We reported previously that Wendy Williams insiders claim she is “never coming back” to resume hosting her daytime talk show. Now comes word that her health-related hiatus will extend through at least February.

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care late last year.

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams has shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

In Wendy’s absence, numerous guest hosts have filled in on her talk show, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Dulcé Sloan, Michelle Buteau, Ms. Pat, Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone and Michael Yo.