VIDEO: Atlanta Restaurant Denies ‘Androgynous’ Woman Service for ‘Not Dressing His Gender’

*An Atlanta restaurant is being accused of trans discrimination after video of the manager denying a woman service over the way she was dressed went viral.

TikTok user @pakozolanski, who identifies as androgynous, wore a skirt to The Monticello in Atlanta on January 14th to celebrate her friend’s birthday, and was refused entry over her attire.

The manager says in the clip, “Let me explain, if you go to some places, they say we can deny service to anyone. We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to go inside.”

As Zolanksi and the rest of the party stood shocked outside the restaurant, the woman filming is heard saying: “This is not acceptable. As a trans human being in America, he cannot go to Monticello.”

Watch the video below.

(Click HERE if the Tik Tok video embed above is not displaying.)

Per International Business Times, Zolanski explained that she and seven other friends reserved a table and paid for bottle service for the birthday celebration, but she was the last to arrive as she got off late at work. Zolanski said the restaurant asked for her identification at the door, which she provided. However, management refused her entry, saying she didn’t look like the person on the ID card. She said she was then told to dress like a man.

When the restaurant owner was called to the door, he said that dressing according to one’s birth gender was “their policy.” Zolanski said she and the entire party decided to walk out and were not even given a refund for the bottle service they paid for. Zolanski is planning to take legal action against The Monticello and one of her friends has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the fight.