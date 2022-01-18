Tristan Thompson and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Penis | VIDEO

*We’re looking at dude like ‘Dang, homie. You never heard of a condom?’ Now, that’s easy for us to say, knowing damn well nothing feels better than going au natural, but it’s a dangerous world out there today, sexually, and otherwise.

But when you’re a championship-winning basketball player still on a contract that pays you hundreds of millions of dollars, the illusion of invincibility can creep into every aspect of one’s life.

Take Tristan Thompson, for example. (No seriously, take him. Get this idiot out of here!), he’s already the baby-daddy to a super-rich reality TV star that don’t look half-bad in Khloe Kardashian and has a beautiful little girl to boot. But it appears Thompson will go to great lengths to ensure that he has no other kids.

CapitalExtra is reporting that a porn star by the name of Slim Danger claims she and Thompson hooked up at a swinger’s party in Los Angeles, injected her with some of that special sauce (Dumb!) and gave her $15,000 to terminate a pregnancy.

Slim Danger, who also exposed Odell Beckham Jr’s affinity for being shat upon last year, says Thompson gave her in additional $2,000 in 2020.

The circumstance with Thompson and Slim appears to have occurred before Thompson and Khloe decided to reconcile just last year.

This comes right after another woman, Maralee Nichols, came forward to claim Tristan offered her cash to abort a pregnancy. But instead, she kept the baby and recently filed a paternity suit against Thompson days after giving birth to a boy.

Now, we’re not ones to judge anybody in this crazy life, but if I had the resources of Tristan Thompson I ain’t runnin’ up in NOTHING named Slim Danger, ya heard? Her name is literally a foreshadowing phenomenon.